Daesh Kills Over 160 Civilians Attempting to Flee Mosul on June 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Daesh militants reportedly opened fire on civilians who attempted to flee Mosul's Zanjili district, which remained under control of the militants.

"Yesterday, my staff reported to me that bodies of murdered Iraqi men, women and children are still lying on the streets of the al-Shira neighbourhood of western Mosul, after at least 163 people were shot and killed by Daesh on 1 June to prevent them from fleeing. My staff have also received reports of missing persons from this neighborhood," Hussein said, as quoted by the statement issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The UN high commissioner stressed the necessity of eradicating terrorism, but noted that government actions should be smart, preserving human rights and avoiding wrongful detentions.

"Counter-terrorism must be prosecuted intelligently: that is, while preserving the human rights of all… The cost of a wrongful detention dramatically outweighs whatever benefit it is perceived to accrue. To counter violent extremism, we must stand firm and insist on its opposite: peaceful inclusion," Hussein added.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.