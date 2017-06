Qatar Crisis Should Not Affect Counterterrorism Efforts - Kremlin

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst Don't Fly Here: Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Operating License

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar . The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement , as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision . Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step , citing extremism and terrorism concerns.

"We stand for the all problems, disagreements, misunderstandings to be resolved by means of the political and political-diplomatic dialogue. We hope for this, so that such conflicts do not affect efficiency of the joint efforts on combating terrorism," Peskov said.

Some of the states suspended air and sea communication with Doha and banned citizens of Qatar from visiting their countries. Moreover, Qatari participation in the Arab anti-terror coalition was suspended.