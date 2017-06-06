Qatar Crisis Should Not Affect Counterterrorism Efforts - Kremlin

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst Don't Fly Here: Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Operating License

"We stand for the all problems, disagreements, misunderstandings to be resolved by means of the political and political-diplomatic dialogue. We hope for this, so that such conflicts do not affect efficiency of the joint efforts on combating terrorism," Peskov said.

Some of the states suspended air and sea communication with Doha and banned citizens of Qatar from visiting their countries. Moreover, Qatari participation in the Arab anti-terror coalition was suspended.