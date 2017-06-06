US-led Coalition Begins Offensive to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Tuesday the beginning of an offensive to take Raqqa, the de-facto capital of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, after months of operations to clear neighboring areas.

MORE: @CJTFOIR releases statement on the beginning of the battle to reclaim Raqqa #Syria from ISIS. pic.twitter.com/ayoE3zCx8S — Conflict News (@Conflicts) 6 июня 2017 г.

"​The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their Syrian Arab Coalition partners launched the offensive to unseat ISIS [Daesh in Arabic] from its so-called 'capital' Raqqa in northern Syria," the statement of the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve read.

Raqqa was one of the first cities captured by the terrorists in January, 2014. The current offensive is expected to be long and bloody and could be a major turning point in the war against Daesh.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire in Syria and Iraq against Daesh. The coalition supports the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition.

Syrian army as well as numerous armed groups, such as the SDF have been fighting against Daesh terrorist group that had occupied vast territories of the Middle Eastern country, including Raqqa. The SDF are currently conducting the Wrath of Euphrates operation aimed at liberation of the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Islamic caliphate.