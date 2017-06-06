Register
12:07 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017

    'Qatar-Fly' Effect: How One Rogue Peninsula Struck Fear In Whole of Middle East

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (49)
    0 43520

    Commenting on the diplomatic row in the Middle East, where seven countries have severed their diplomatic ties with Qatar, Russian political analysts suggested that Doha could stop providing financial support to Sunni radicals in Syria, but this is still a far cry from any rapprochement with Russia, despite its much criticized closer ties to Iran.

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area (File)
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad
    What Trump, Iran Have to Do With Diplomatic Scandal Around Qatar
    Seven countries of the region, namely Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Libya and the Maldives keep mounting their pressure on Qatar over its support of terrorism, meddling in internal affairs and growing rapprochement with Iran.

    The conflict between Qatar and its neighbors occurred one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, which took place May 20-21, when a Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran.

    However at the summit, Saudi Arabia, on behalf of all the guests, condemned Iran for its hostile policies and threatened it with an adequate response.

    Later, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked, and that the speech on behalf of the emir was published by hackers and has nothing to do with the Qatari leader.

    However, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain considered this refutation to be unconvincing and continued to insist that the words about the normalization of relations with Iran were those of the emir.

    Saudi armoured vehicles
    © AFP 2017/ KHALED AL-SAYYED
    Next Step - Invasion? Why Saudi Arabia Moved to Cut Ties With Qatar
    Alexander Filonik, the head of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies in the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, has commented to Sputnik on the regional diplomatic row. He said that the emirate enjoys a double reputation in the Middle East as it has set against itself all other regional countries.

    Its neighbors are sure, he said, that they are subjects to Qatari meddling, partially through the broadcasting of its Al Jazeera channel, partially through its financing of certain political groups.

    Throughout last decades, the political analyst said, Qatari authorities have been supporting Sunni Islamists from the Muslim Brotherhood.

    However Qatar's latest rapprochement with Iran has potentially expanded the spectrum of its support: it now also supports the Shia groups. The move therefore fundamentally changes the geopolitical landscape in the region.

    A general view of northern Tehran taken from Tabi'at (Nature) bridge on Modares highway. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Iran Set to Export Food to Qatar After Gulf States Cut Ties With Doha
    Meanwhile Alexei Makarkin, an analyst and deputy director at the Center for Political Technologies in Moscow told Sputnik that such Qatar's U-turn towards Iran has caused extreme rejection in the Sunni society.

    "Saudi Arabia is fighting against Iran on two fronts – in Syria and Yemen. In both cases Qatar formally supports Riyadh.  However its covert rapprochement with Tehran has caused suspicions of a double game.  And there was an immediate reaction," the political analyst said.

    He especially noted that Bahrain, which was the first country to cut off its diplomatic ties with Qatar, has special grounds for concern.

    "In this Kingdom, the Sunni minority which is currently in power, is trying to restrain the Shia majority, which is being supported by Iran. During the so-called Arab Spring, Bahrain was in the middle of religious clashes. Qatar's U-turn towards Iran could drastically alter the internal balance in this very country," Makarkin said.

    Saudi Arabia, he said, also has every ground for concern. Back in 2011, there was Shia unrest in the country. The communities of this religious minority are residing in the Eastern province of the country, the site of major oil supplies of Riyadh.

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area (File)
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad
    Washington 'May Very Well Join Riyadh's Anti-Qatar Club if Doha Doesn't Behave'
    Shia rebellion in the country would be able to hit the very heart of Saudi Arabia.

    However Makarkin suggests that Qatar's turn towards Iran and the Shiite is just an "attempt of diversification of its foreign policy ties" and links this geopolitical zigzag with the personality of Qatar's new Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

    Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is trying to force Doha to abandon its alliance with Tehran. Under the influence of Saudi Arabia, the Libyan government, which controls the east of the country and where General Khalifa Haftar plays a key role, has also broken its ties with Qatar.

    Makarkin also noted that it was no coincidence that the radical anti-Qatari campaign started right after the historic trip of Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia and their record high military agreement aimed at "containment of Iran."

    Washington, he said, tries to enclothe its confrontation with Tehran into a project of the so-called 'Sunni NATO' or NATO of the Persian Gulf, a coalition of the Sunni states against Shiites.

    Feeling such Trump's support, Riyadh has decided to usher its neighbor to submission, he said.

    "It is only natural that the broken conflict is now being fuelled by traditional rivalry of the two neighbors. Faithful to its alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood, the Qatari are supporting the group of Misrata-based militias, while Riyadh is betting on rival General Khalifa Haftar.

    In Syria, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also supporting different Islamist groups.  The information policy of Qatari Al Jazeera, which provides ground to the critics of Saudi royal family also adds to the mutual annoyance. Riyadh responds with the accusations of Qatar's support of terrorism.

    Meanwhile the Russian authorities said that Moscow is interested in maintaining good relations with all countries in the Middle Eastern region.

    Alexei Makarkin  therefore suggested that the conflict with Saudi Arabia might force Qatar to cut its financial support of the Sunni radicals in Syria, but this is still a far cry from any rapprochement with Russia, despite its much criticized closer ties to Iran.

    A picture shows a general view of the Qatari capital's port in Doha
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM SAHIB
    Saudi Ports Authority Urges Operators to Deny Entry for Qatari Ships
    Habib al-Saig, editor-in chief of the United Arab Emirates' newspaper Al Khalidj also commented to Sputnik on the diplomatic row.

    "Each country is independent and free. But this freedom does not mean cooperation with Iran, incitement to hatred between the Muslims and Christians in Egypt and the right to call revolutions in Egypt a coup," he told Sputnik Arabic.

    It also does not mean the support of the Muslim Brotherhood, any ties with Daesh and even Israel, he added.  The Middle Eastern countries have long endured Qatar, but now the choice is either the change in the policies of Qatar, or the change of its leadership, he finally stated.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (49)
    Tags:
    groups, diplomatic row, Sunnis, Shiite, Alexei Makarkin, Alexander Filonik, Iran, Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok