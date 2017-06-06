Register
12:06 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area (File)

    Qatar Won't Retaliate Against 'Brotherly Nations', Allows Kuwait to Mediate

    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (49)
    0 44560

    Qatar will not retaliate to the Persian Gulf states that had cut diplomatic ties with it and will allow Kuwait to mediate the conflict, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Thani said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns.

    "We will not launch measures to escalate toward our brotherly nations. This has to be resolved around the discussion table in a transparent and frank way," Thani told Qatar-based Al Jazeera in an interview published Tuesday.

    In the interview, which the broadcaster said was conducted Monday, Thani noted that Qatar's emir had received a call from the emir of Kuwait, who asked him to "postpone" an address to the nation in connection with the diplomatic crisis.

    "There was a plan to deliver a speech to the people to discuss the latest developments, but his highness was contacted by the emir of Kuwait and he conceded to delay that speech tomorrow to give him time so that the emir of Kuwait could move to contain this crisis," the Qatari foreign minister said.

    Thani said Doha "highly respects" Emir Tamim bin Hamad Thani's decision to postpone the speech.

    "Qatar has not met this escalation with escalation. We have been trying to deal wisely with this. We have not responded to them on the same level," he stressed, referring to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other nations that moved to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (49)

    Related:

    WikiLeaks: Washington Was Aware of Qatar, Saudi Arabia Backing Terrorists
    Global Oil Prices Unlikely to See Big Impact From Qatar Row
    Erdogan, World Leaders Hold Phone Talks in Bid to Settle Qatar Row
    Next Step - Invasion? Why Saudi Arabia Moved to Cut Ties With Qatar
    Tags:
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar, Kuwait
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok