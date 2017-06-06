Kuwait Emir Urges Qatar Counterpart to Exercise Restraint Amid Diplomatic Row

"His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to exercise self-restraint and refrain from steps that would escalate the situation. His Highness the Amir, in a phone call with the Qatari Amir, hoped Sheikh Tamim would give a chance to efforts aimed at 'containing tension in brotherly relations among brothers'," the statement published on Monday read.
The emir also reiterated the importance of boosting the joint actions of the Persian Gulf states to serve the "interests of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries."
The Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) is the alliance of the Gulf state aimed at boosting cooperation in various spheres including security, social and cultural fields, environment, science and economy.
