US Awards $32 Million for Tech Services, Overhaul of Facilities in Kuwait

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US contractor EXP Federal has received a $32.6 million contract from the US Army to provide additional technical services to Kuwaiti forces under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"EXP Federal Inc., Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $32,643,122 firm-fixed-price contract to provide technical services including, but not limited to, inspections, assessments, repairs, reports and training for facilities and operations related projects," the release said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Kuwait over the next year under the Foreign Military Sales program with an estimated completion date of June 4, 2018, the Defense Department added.