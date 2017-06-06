Saudi Ports Authority Urges Operators to Deny Entry for Qatari Ships

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia's Ports Authority has demanded from ports' operator companies to implement the directive to deny entry for ships flying the flag of Qatar to Saudi ports, the Ports Authority said Monday.

"All shipping agents must comply with the order to deny entry for ships under the flag of Qatar or vessels belonging to Qatari citizens and companies," the Ports Authority said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia, alongside Bahrain, Egypt, Libya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar amid a row over the latter’s alleged support of terrorism. The initiative was later joined by Yemen and the Maldives. All the countries involved in this diplomatic row, apart from the Maldives, are Arab League member states.