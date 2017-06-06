Sudan Urges Sides to Qatar Diplomatic Row to Overcome Disagreements

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Sudan calls on Qatar and countries which had broken the diplomatic ties with Doha to tackle the rift escalation and proposes to act as an intermediary in resolving the crisis, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Sudan states its full conviction in the willingness and possibility of the heads of the brother Arab states in overcoming this crisis, stating that [Sudan] is ready to make every effort together with all the brothers for tackling the escalation and normalization of the situation," the statement published late on Monday read.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of destabilizing the situation in the Middle East and supporting terrorist organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (outlawed in Russia). The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, in turn, rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.