UAE: Qatar Must Form 'Road Map With Guarantees' to Restore Ties With Arab States

DUBAI (Sputnik) — On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

"It is necessary to return the trust after the breach of the agreements, the road map with guarantees is necessary," Gargash wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

"We in UAE have chosen honesty and transparency, we have chosen stability instead of anarchy, we have chosen moderation and development, we have chosen trust and clarity, we have chosen [Saudi Arabian King] Salman [bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] and Saudi Arabia," another Gargash's Twitter post on the diplomatic row with Qatar read.

The UAE foreign minister also explained that the decision to cut off the diplomatic relations with Qatar taken by the Arab states on Monday followed years of exhortations and patience. Gargash noted that the diplomatic row with Qatar "does not concern the sovereignty and independence in taking the decisions but lies in the denial of the policy aimed at harming the brothers, undermining the security and stability of the Persian Gulf."