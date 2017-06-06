Qatar FM: Doha Will Refrain From Escalating Tensions Amid Row With Arab States

© AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI Iran Set to Export Food to Qatar After Gulf States Cut Ties With Doha

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

"Qatar from its part will not undertake actions aimed at the escalation of the situation as it believes that such issues should be resolved by the brother states at the negotiating table," al-Thani said in an interview to Al Jazeera broadcaster.

According to the foreign minister, Doha will not exacerbate the situation despite the harsh unilateral actions that had been taken against Qatar and affected negatively a lot of Gulf states' nationals.