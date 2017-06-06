Egypt Creates Gov't Board to Monitor Situation After Cutting Ties With Qatar

© Sputnik/ Abdulkader Hajj Pentagon Plans No Change of Posture in Qatar Amid Doha's Row With Arab States

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The commission includes representatives of five ministries: the Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, Ministry of Manpower and Immigration as well as Ministry of Immigration and Expatriates Affairs, the Youm7 media outlet reported.

The Manpower and Immigration ministry also reportedly said it had not made any decisions on more than 250,000 Egyptian citizens working in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced earlier on Monday a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, the Maldives and, reportedly, Mauritius also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.