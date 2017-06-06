Egypt Creates Gov't Board to Monitor Situation After Cutting Ties With Qatar

The Manpower and Immigration ministry also reportedly said it had not made any decisions on more than 250,000 Egyptian citizens working in Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced earlier on Monday a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, the Maldives and, reportedly, Mauritius also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.
