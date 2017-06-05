US State Department OKs $662 Million Sale of Radar Systems to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State has approved a possible $662 million sale for AN/TPQ-53(V) radar systems to Saudi Arabia, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release on Monday.

"Saudi Arabia intends to use these radars to support its border security requirements and modernize its armed forces with a more current capability to locate and counter the source of incoming ballistic artillery, rockets, and mortars," the release stated.

Eralier it was reported that US President Donald Trump, during his trip to Riyadh, had inked a deal to provide Saudi Arabia with $110 billion in weapons.

The rights group Amnesty International USA said the United States is fueling serious human rights violations happening in Yemen by selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.

