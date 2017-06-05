Arab League Head Hopes Qatar Diplomatic Crisis to Be Overcome Soon

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed hope that the latest diplomatic crisis with Qatar will be overcome in the near future, the Arab League said Monday in a statement.
"The secretary-general regrets that the situation between the Arab countries reached this limit… He confirmed that he hopes that this dangerous crisis will be overcome in the near future in the name of protecting Arab national security from the existing challenges," the statement said.
According to the statement, Aboul Gheit added that he was willing to work together with Arab League member states in order to overcome contradictions and to implement joint activities, particularly in fighting extremism and terrorism.
