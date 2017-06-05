Arab League Head Hopes Qatar Diplomatic Crisis to Be Overcome Soon

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed hope that the latest diplomatic crisis with Qatar will be overcome in the near future, the Arab League said Monday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia, alongside Bahrain, Egypt, Libya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar amid a row over the latter’s alleged support of terrorism. The initiative was later joined by Yemen and the Maldives. All the countries involved in this diplomatic row, apart from the Maldives, are Arab League member states.

"The secretary-general regrets that the situation between the Arab countries reached this limit… He confirmed that he hopes that this dangerous crisis will be overcome in the near future in the name of protecting Arab national security from the existing challenges," the statement said.

According to the statement, Aboul Gheit added that he was willing to work together with Arab League member states in order to overcome contradictions and to implement joint activities, particularly in fighting extremism and terrorism.