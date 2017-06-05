Turkish Forces Killed 46 PKK Militants in Late May's Anti-Terror Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish security forces have killed 46 militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during 483 anti-terrorist operations in late May, local media reported Monday, citing Turkey's Interior Ministry statement.
Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh and the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.
