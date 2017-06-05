Turkish Forces Killed 46 PKK Militants in Late May's Anti-Terror Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish security forces have killed 46 militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during 483 anti-terrorist operations in late May, local media reported Monday, citing Turkey's Interior Ministry statement.

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Almost 30 PKK Members Killed in Clashes With Gendarmerie in Eastern Turkey

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, 170 PKK members, 43 Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) suspects and 1,128 supporters of the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO) were also detained on May 22-29.

Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh and the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.