Register
19:28 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area (File)

    What Trump, Iran Have to Do With Diplomatic Scandal Around Qatar

    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (34)
    0 121370

    On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Libya and the Maldives severed diplomatic relations with Qatar over its support of terrorism and its alleged political meddling. Russian political analysts explained to Sputnik how it’s related to Iran and Donald Trump's recent visit to the region.

    Cities of the world. Doha
    © Sputnik/ Abdulkader Hajj
    How Arab States Cut Off Diplomatic Ties With Qatar Over Support of Terrorism
    In his interview with Sputnik, Russian political analyst and head of the Middle East-Caucasus think-tank Stanislav Tarasov noted that the crisis in the Arab world between Qatar and its neighbors occurred one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, which took place May 20-21, when a Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran.

    "This is the first crisis of the coalition which Riyadh attempted to set up during Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met the participants of the Arab Islamic American Summit. It was at the Summit that the attempt to set up the so-called 'Sunni NATO' or NATO of the Persian Gulf was first announced," he reminded Sputnik.

    This is the alliance’s first crisis, he said, and the causes of it are not obvious as the aim of the coalition was the fight against Iran. And while Iran’s response was certainly tough, not many expected the crisis to break out so soon, the political analyst said.

    He further suggested that the reasons for cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar run much deeper than officially announced.

    "It is relatively stable in Syria now, much to the benefit of the government forces and official Damascus which is being supported by Iran. The fighting is going on in Yemen where the rebels, who are fighting against the Saudi-led Arab coalition, are being supported by Iran. Meanwhile, the Qatari capital Doha has been suspected of sympathizing with Tehran," Tarasov explained to Sputnik.

    The true causes of the scandal are much more complicated and mired in intrigue, he said. Hence there could be very swift and unpredicted politico-diplomatic combinations. Qatar, for example might take part in the settlement of the Syrian crisis, however nobody knows what position it is going to take.

    Doha skyline
    CC BY 2.0 / Francisco Anzola / Doha skyline
    Qatar 'Far Less Dangerous Than Saudi Arabia' Despite Riyadh-Led Terror Sanctions
    It might now support the position of Iran, the political analyst suggested. Iran however previously reiterated that the Syrian settlement is the sole business of the country, and the Western countries and Russia should be only the observers and guarantors of the process – not the participants.

    Stanislav Tarasov, however, ruled out any possibility of a large-scale regional conflict between Iran and the regional monarchies. Iran is a tough nut to crack and its opponents clearly understand this, he said.

    Dmitry Solonnikov, director of the Institute for Modern State Development, suggested that the major cause of the conflict is the recent trip of Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia and the cutting of support of Daesh and other terrorist groups fighting in the region.

    He suggested that now the countries will try to find out who has unleashed and backed the global international terrorism. In this sense, Qatar is being made the unlucky scapegoat.

    "Trump's visit has put a dividing line between the countries. Some countries are in a coalition with the US and they will be allowed to do anything while other countries will be nominated as outlaws. Among the latter is Iran and now Qatar has been pushed into the same category," he explained to Sputnik.

    Male, the capital of Maldives
    © Sputnik/ Irina Ryapolova
    The Maldives' Gov't Explains Why It Severs Diplomatic Relations With Qatar
    Without the agreement with the US, which to the last remained Qatar's partner, Saudi Arabia and other countries would not have gone to the extreme of destroying their ties with Qatar, he suggested. Such a step has been previously agreed upon, and now Qatar is being squeezed out of the Arab world, the expert said.

    Qatar will be further pressured economically and geo-culturally, due to the prominence of the Al Jazeera news channel that presents the main media image of the Arab world, he said.

    It can be pressured economically by the European countries and the US, he suggested. It might be announced as the sponsor of the world terrorism and therefore sanctioned, Solonnikov concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (34)
    Tags:
    international terrorism, diplomatic row, diplomatic scandal, Dmitry Solonnikov, Stanislav Tarasov, Donald Trump, Iran, Doha, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok