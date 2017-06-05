Still the 'Great Satan': Iran's Supreme Leader Warns Not to Trust the US

Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement came during a public ceremony held on the anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, according to the Iranian Students News Agency.

During his address Khamenei recalled the words of Khomeini who referred to the United States as "the Great Satan."

"Today, three decades ago, leaders of certain European countries admit this fact and say that America shouldn’t be trusted," Khamenei said.

Earlier Tehran also accused the United States of arming terrorists in the Middle East, while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that US President Donald Trump "tried to encourage the countries of the region to purchase more arms by spreading Iranophobia."