Register
16:25 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient.

    Syrian Cancer Patients Suffer From Lack of Medications Under Western Sanctions

    © AP Photo/ Gerry Broome
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    Cancer patients in Syria have to survive without receiving treatment and medicines because of the West-imposed restrictions.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The war in Syria hit hard the families of cancer patients who are suffering because of the lack of pharmaceuticals caused by the Western sanctions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    Monstrous, Unacceptable

    A number of sanctions have been imposed on Syria since the beginning of the conflict in the country, as a way to put pressure on the authorities. On May 29, the European Union extended sanctions on the Syrian government until June 2018.

    Surgeons during an operation on removing a malignant tumor
    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    Over 164,000 Suffering From Cancer Need Special Treatment in Sanctions-Hit Syria
    According to the Council of the European Union, the sanctions currently include an oil embargo, restrictions on some investments and on exports of certain equipment and technology to Syria that may be used for "internal repression."

    Late Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka learned about the lack of pharmaceuticals in Syria during her 2016 visit to the city of Latakia and organized a campaign to help.

    Natalya Avilova, the head of projects to help Syria and Ukraine within the charity founded by Glinka, told Sputnik that what Glinka's Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) and Russian Humanitarian Mission charity could do to help Syrian hospitals was "a drop in the ocean."

    "I think it is monstrous and absolutely unacceptable to have pharmaceuticals and medicines that are vitally important to children under sanctions… The issue of these medicaments being crucial for the lives of children must be raised at the highest level internationally, in the United Nations, maybe in the World Health Organization or in the UN Human Rights Council," Avilova told Sputnik.

    The activist said that only 15-20 types of pharmaceuticals could be brought from Russia, while the patients in Syria needed hundreds more.

    Hoping for Help

    In 2015, almost all foreign suppliers of medicaments refused to work in Syria because of the sanctions, which forbade interaction with the country's government, according to Munir Othman, the head of the Tishreen hospital in the city of Latakia.

    "We were left without the majority of the necessary medications. Even the deliveries of those pharmaceutical drugs that may be ensured via friendly states were delayed because there is no aviation, [drugs] have to be imported through the neighbor state and from there on, by land transport. They [The West] say there are no restrictions on medications, while, in reality, there are many obstacles to the delivery of the necessary medicaments and big difficulties with the delivery, this suggests an actual blockade," Othman said.

    The hospital director mentioned Glinka's assistance and noted several other ways in which Russia had tried to help.

    "Russia has offered to help in various ways, including training of the staff and helping to prepare a number of children that need bone marrow transplant to move them to Russia to conduct the surgery there," Othman said.

    The Tishreen hospitals' oncological department is the second most significant in Syria after Al Biruni hospital in Damascus. The hospital in Latakia, however, has to treat more patients because Al Biruni is located in an area prone to conflict flare-ups. Most cancer patients from across Syria come to Tishreen. According to the director, the hospital needs over 200 types of cancer medications.

    Last week, Deputy Health Minister Habib Abboud also spoke to Sputnik about the problems with the deliveries of pharmaceuticals.

    "Syria has suggested signing an agreement on cooperation and recognition in the sphere of pharmaceuticals' tracking and import and is now waiting for the Russian side to sign," Abboud said.

    The deputy minister also stressed that the problems with the deliveries especially affected cancer patients.

    Russian Doctor in Syria

    Maria, a young doctor who was born in the Russian city of Khabarovsk and spent her whole life in Syria, told Sputnik that almost all of the cancer-related pharmaceuticals were under sanctions.

    "Almost all medicines to treat cancer and post-treatment ones are under sanctions… In the province of Latakia alone, 500-600 children are sick. In most cases, it is leukemia or lymphoma, and this is only among the cases that we know about, many simply have no opportunity to reach out [for treatment]," Maria told Sputnik.

    The doctor said that the hospital asked Avilova and Russian peacemaking missions for help and they always helped as much as they could.

    "The problem is that Russia is also under sanctions, so it is difficult to find and bring pharmaceuticals even for them… Unfortunately, Russia is the only one helping us. Earlier, Iran was also supplying us with medicines, but lately there have not been many [deliveries]," the doctor said.

    Girl From Aleppo Saved in Moscow

    While Russia and Syria continue talks on cooperation and delivery, the Russian Center for reconciliation and two Russian charities managed to save a 10-month old girl, Maria, who was brought to Russia for eye cancer treatment.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Syrian One-Year-Old in Good Condition After Eye Cancer Chemotherapy in Russia
    The girl was being treated in Damascus, but given the lack of necessary medicines, the doctors could only give the child more time.

    Maria Mahmoud was transferred to Moscow after her parents reached out to the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation for help. Russian medics successfully carried out the complex surgery on her in early March.

    According to the girl's aunt who came with her to Russia, she was feeling much better and the doctors were trying to save her second eye.

    Related:

    Extension of Anti-Syria Sanctions Confirms EU's 'Erroneous Policy' - Damascus
    How Western Sanctions Not War Almost Entirely Destroyed Syrian Medical Industry
    Assad: Sanctions Imposed on Syria More Damaging Than Jihadists
    Tags:
    cancer, sanctions, The Syrian war, Elizaveta Glinka, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok