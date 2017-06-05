Register
16:26 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Doha skyline

    Qatar 'Far Less Dangerous Than Saudi Arabia' Despite Riyadh-Led Terror Sanctions

    CC BY 2.0 / Francisco Anzola / Doha skyline
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (28)
    4500110

    The news that six Gulf states have cut diplomatic relations with Qatar is an attempt by Saudi Arabia to "get everybody in line" following Donald Trump's visit to the region, Professor Peter Sluglett told Radio Sputnik.

    On Monday, four Arab states – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – announced that they had cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and Islamic extremism. The governments of Yemen and Libya followed suit later in the day.

    "(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly," Saudi state news agency SPA said.

    Riyadh also announced the closure of its land border with Qatar, which could cause significant problems for its neighbor, reliant on food supplies imported across land from Saudi Arabia.

    In addition, it has canceled the broadcasting license and started closing Saudi offices of the al Jazeera satellite network, alleging that Qatar uses the government-owned network to broadcast militant ideology.

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area (File)
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad
    Lavrov on Qatar Crisis: Russia Needs Friendly Ties With Everyone in Middle East
    Peter Sluglett, visiting research professor at the National University of Singapore's Middle East Institute, told Radio Sputnik that the sudden decision is likely the consequence of US President Donald Trump's recent visit to Riyadh, and a shared desire to put pressure on Doha's foreign policy.

    "Qatar always had a fairly independent policy, it had for example always supported the Muslim brethren, but in many ways it has done the same sort of thing that the Saudis have. Supporting rebel/terrorist groups in Syria for example, there's not much difference between them," Sluglett explained.

    "Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar – not necessarily the government but wealthy citizens in these countries – have been supporting extremist Islamic groups for years. I suspect this is happening now because of Trump's recent visits to Saudi Arabia and this whole notion that somehow the Gulf states should present some sort of united front."

    Morning view of Cairo. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    Get Out, Please: Cairo Gives Qatar's Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Egypt
    In contrast to other Gulf states, "Qatar does not like being seen to be in the pocket of Saudi Arabia," and prefers to pursue more independent foreign policy, including in its relations with Iran.

    "What is important is that Qatar has and always will have a large gas field with Iran and so Qatar's need to have decent relations with Iran is a fact of life," Sluglett explained.

    "I think this is the Saudi regime's desire to get everybody in line. This useless and destructive war in Yemen is another facet of this."

    "To sum up, Qatar is no more a danger to the security of the region than any of the other Gulf states and it is far less dangerous than Saudi Arabia, for example."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (28)

    Related:

    The Maldives' Gov't Explains Why It Severs Diplomatic Relations With Qatar
    Flydubai, Emirates Suspend Flights to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Row
    Turkey 'Saddened' by Gulf States' Decision to Cut Ties With Qatar
    Tags:
    Persian Gulf, Gulf States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok