Get Out, Please: Cairo Gives Qatar's Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Egypt

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns.

"The Qatari ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he was notified of the decision to sever diplomatic relations, handed an official note on the completion of his accreditation as the ambassador to Egypt. He was given 48 hours to leave the country," the Egyptian ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Egypt's charge d'affaires in Doha was also ordered to return to Cairo within 48 hours.