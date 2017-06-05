Lavrov on Qatar Crisis: Russia Needs Friendly Ties With Everyone in Middle East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step.

"We are convinced that any divisions can take place. We were never happy over the difficulties that arose in relations of other countries. We are interested in maintaining friendly relations with everyone, especially in the region where concentration of all efforts of fighting a joint threat, the threat of international terrorism, is a priority," Lavrov told a press conference.

He called the incident "their business, this is the bilateral ties of other states," adding that Moscow was not interfering in these relations.