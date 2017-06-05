Qatar in Trouble: Tillerson Urges Gulf States to 'Address Differences'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on the Gulf countries to address their differences in the wake of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.

"We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences. If there is any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] remain unified," Tillerson said in televised remarks from Sydney.

He noted that the regional tensions "have now bubbled up to a level that the countries decided they needed to take action."