UAE Cuts Ties With Qatar Due to Support of Muslim Brotherhood Terrorists

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a statement Monday it had cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar because of its support for radical the Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood.

"The UAE took these decisive measures in connection with… the continued support and financing and harboring of terrorist, extremist and sectarian groups led by the Muslim Brotherhood," the UAE government said in a statement quoted by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The UAE was joined by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier in the day.