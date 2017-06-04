Syria Slams US-Led Coalition for Carrying Out Deadly Strikes on Raqqa

In two letters addressed to the Secretary-General of the UN and the Head of the Security Council, the Syrian Foreign Ministry slammed the US-led coalition for the Friday attack on Raqqa city, which reportedly led to 43 civilian deaths.

On Saturday, the agency cited sources as saying that the coalition's bombing of a building in Raqqa caused 43 deaths among civilians, including children. The airstrikes also destroyed 6 floors in the building.

The Ministry's statement likened the "crimes committed by the alliance" to the "crimes committed by the Daesh terrorist organization against Syrian civilians."

The letters said that these strikes reveal the real aims of the coalition that are at odds with the coalition's official goal of eliminating Daesh: "Those who want to fight Daesh wouldn’t target civilians and infrastructure or the Syrian Arab Army like what happened when the coalition attacked the Syrian Arab Army in al-Tharda mountain in Deir ez-Zor and in al-Tanf area near the Syrian-Iraqi borders."

The Foreign Ministry demanded that the US-led coalition member states cease violating Syria’s sovereignty and independence.

The letter called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the attacks committed by the coalition that resulted in civilian deaths.

An earlier report issued by SANA alleged that last month, the coalition killed more than 108 people and wounded dozens of others, during air raids in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

On Friday, the US-led coalition updated its statistics on the number of confirmed casualties in its anti-Daesh campaign in Syria and Iraq. It increased by 132 civilians and has risen to a total of 484 deaths.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.