New Mobile App to Help Aleppo Citizens Locate Fresh Water

"In Aleppo, we work very closely with the local authorities that are responsible for water supply, like [we do] in other cities, and they are really doing everything possible to help people return to their homes," Beerli said.
According to Beerli, the ICRC has restored about 65 drinking water wells. "After that, we created a mobile app so that people who don't have access to water in their houses due to damaged pipes could look up on their phones where the closest well in their district is and where they can find fresh water," Beerli explained.
In December 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian Reconciliation announced that the Syrian army's operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo from militants was over.
Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
In recent months, the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces succeeded in liberating a number of territories in the Aleppo province controlled by militants, including Daesh terrorist group.
