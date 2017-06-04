Register
11:38 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian woman walks past a destroyed building in Aleppo

    New Mobile App to Help Aleppo Citizens Locate Fresh Water

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 6620

    With thousands of displaced civilians living in heavily damaged buildings in Syria, access to such necessities as water and electricity can be hard to get. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) tried to tackle the problem of access to fresh water in Aleppo by creating an app designed to locate the nearest wells in the area.

    Syrian residents fleeing the violence, queue as they board a bus at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, in the village of Aziza on the southwestern outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 9, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    ICRC Praises Russia for Aid in Syria, Evacuation of 35,000 Civilians From Aleppo
    International Committee of the Red Cross launched a mobile app that allows civilians in Aleppo locate the nearest source of fresh water, Christine Beerli, vice-president of the committee, told Sputnik during the 21st annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    "In Aleppo, we work very closely with the local authorities that are responsible for water supply, like [we do] in other cities, and they are really doing everything possible to help people return to their homes," Beerli said.

    According to Beerli, the ICRC has restored about 65 drinking water wells. "After that, we created a mobile app so that people who don't have access to water in their houses due to damaged pipes could look up on their phones where the closest well in their district is and where they can find fresh water," Beerli explained.

    Unloading Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid which arrived to Latakia Airport in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Who’s Responsible for Deterioration of the Humanitarian Crisis in Syria
    The app has proven to be very handy for the Syrians in Aleppo, Beerli said, pointing out that, even in areas where battles are ongoing, people can still use mobile phones. This, according to the ICRC vice president, means that migrants need to be provided not only with water and food, but with an opportunity to charge their phones. "[Access to] information is as critical as food," Beerli stressed.

    In December 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian Reconciliation announced that the Syrian army's operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo from militants was over.

    Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

    In recent months, the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces succeeded in liberating a number of territories in the Aleppo province controlled by militants, including Daesh terrorist group.

    Related:

    Russia's Help to Red Cross 'Extremely' Useful for Relief Efforts in Syria
    Tags:
    app, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Christine Beerli, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok