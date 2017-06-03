Death Toll in Kabul Cemetery Triple Blast Rises to 20, Nearly 90 Injured

© REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail Triple Blast in Kabul Kills at Least 12 People, Injures About 20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, three explosive devices were detonated back-to-back during a burial ceremony for Salem Ezadyar, the son of the Senate House deputy chairman, who was killed during a demonstration on Friday.

High-ranking officials, including Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, were present at the ceremony during the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed six people were killed in the attack.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has condemned the blasts on Twitter and said that the country was under attack.

On Wednesday, a powerful explosion rocked Kabul, leaving up to 90 people dead and about 380 injured. The explosion also caused damage to numerous buildings, including the French and German embassies. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.