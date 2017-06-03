Register
    Unloading Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid which arrived to Latakia Airport in Syria

    Who’s Responsible for Deterioration of the Humanitarian Crisis in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    Syria has been torn by war for over six years. Despite the efforts of the Syrian government, Russia and international humanitarian organizations, the humanitarian crisis is claiming hundreds of lives every week. According to the UN Under Secretary General, Stephen O’Brien, recent events have worsened the situation in Syria.

    Stephen O'Brien, who is also the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, has said that in the east of Syria, the humanitarian situation remains very difficult but the situation has deteriorated sharply after the influx of over 100,000 refugees from Raqqa. 

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Russian FM Lavrov Spent an Hour Discussing Syrian Crisis With US President Trump
    He stressed how necessary it is to help the humanitarian organizations working there, taking into account the fact that the situation in the rest of Syria is very hard, as some 7 million children live below the poverty line. 

    The relief coordinator also said that the Syrian government is not allowing humanitarian assistance to pass through to those in need.

    Syrian political analyst Suleiman al Suleiman in an interview with Sputnik Arabic responded to Stephen O'Brien's accusations against the Syrian government. 

    According to the analyst, the information presented is false. In reality, it is the terrorists who are not allowing the humanitarian convoys to pass. 

    Furthermore, the indiscriminate airstrikes of the international coalition are killing a huge number of civilians and that hinders the stabilization of the humanitarian situation in Syria.

    "The Syrian government has organized numerous refugee camps, where they can find refuge before moving to safe areas. With the help of Russia and other allies, corridors were opened for the safe exit of civilians. Other forces operating in Syria are engaged in seizing new territories and undermining a peaceful settlement," al Suleiman said.

    Syrians that evacuated eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia Delivers Five Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to 1,400 Syrians
    Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, as well as conducting an aerial operation against numerous terrorists groups operating in the country.

    Russia’s military delivered tons of relief aid to villages in western Syria that is home to thousands of displaced people, to the civilians of Aleppo, Latakia and Quneitra provinces.

    The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informed in its daily bulletin that a total of 5 tons of humanitarian cargoes were delivered and 1,547 people had received humanitarian aid on May 21.

    Earlier, on April 29, the center reported: "Within the last 24 hours, 3,135 citizens have received humanitarian aid. The total weight of humanitarian aid provided [on April 29] to the Syrian population has reached 6.7 tons.”

    According to the daily bulletin, 2,285 hot meals and bread rations were handed out to residents of the government-controlled city of Aleppo. Two towns in the Latakia and Daraa provinces received a further 850 rations.

    Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria, as well as facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country, where a war has been ongoing since 2011.

    Tags:
    interview, refugees, humanitarian relief, UN, Syria
