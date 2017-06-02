Afghan Security Forces Foil Series of Daesh Terror Plots in Country's East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The attacks were planned to target key political, governmental and security structures located in the province's capital of Jalalabad, the Khaama news outlet said.

Apart from this, a Daesh militant identified as Alef Gul was arrested during a joint operation of the Afghan intelligence and army, as he was attempting to transport four vests packed with explosives to equip the attackers.

On Wednesday, a major explosion hit the Afghan capital of Kabul. According to the local media reports, the terror attack, which took place in the area where a number of buildings of the foreign diplomatic missions are located, claimed lives of at least 90 people and wounded more than 450 others. The Daesh terror group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has been suffering from instability for years with government troops fighting against Taliban terror organization (outlawed in Russia), Daesh as well as other terror groups.