21:33 GMT +301 June 2017
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    Coalition Threatens to Curtail US Support if Syrian Kurds Misuse Supplied Arms

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    0 4510

    The United States can restrict its military assistance to the Kurdish elements within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if they misuse the provided equipment, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Ryan Dillon said in a briefing on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 9, US President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm the Kurdish fighters. The Turkish government has protested the move as Ankara believes the Kurdish fighters can use the weapons against Turkey.

    "Any misuse that does not go towards fighting ISIS [Daesh] or is found used elsewhere can potentially curtail any further support," Dillon told reporters.

    Dillon said the coalition will ensure accountability of the military equipment provided to the SDF.

    "These commanders will sign for, by serial number, the equipment that we are giving. We will maintain that on our database and we will share that information with allies," he stated.

    The US Defense Department has said US advisers will also monitor the use of the weapons "wherever possible."

    The United States intends to supply the Kurdish fighters with small arms, ammunition, heavy machine guns and weapons that will allow the force to defeat such threats as heavily-armored vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, according to the Defense Department.

