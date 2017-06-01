US Has No Troops Near Syria's Palmyra Where Russia Struck Daesh Targets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, a Russian frigate and submarine launched Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets near Palmyra. The frigate Admiral Essen and submarine Krasnodar conducted the strikes.
"In that particular area in Palmyra, we do not have forces that are operating in that area," Dillon told reporters.
The US, Israel and Turkey were previously informed of the Russian operation.
On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that the Russia-US channel on the safety of flights over Syria was active ahead and during the Palmyra missile strike.
