Register
21:33 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters walk with their weapons at the eastern entrances to the town of Tal Abyad in the northern Raqqa countryside, Syria, June 14, 2015

    US, Kurdish Forces Carry Out Joint Airborne Operation Against Daesh in Raqqa

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31032

    The US and Kurdish self-defense units conducted a joint airborne operation against Daesh in Raqqa. A source in the YPG told Sputnik Turkey that the operation resulted in the death of eight Daesh militants.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Double Game: Why ‘US Secretly Supports Daesh in Raqqa’
    According to a source in the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces (YPG), the US military and YPG troops carried out the operation two days ago in the village of Shenine, east of Raqqa.

    Before the operation was launched, the military aircraft of US-led coalition forces conducted multiple airstrikes on the area.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, a representative of the YPG, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke about the details of the operation. 

    “After receiving intelligence data, confirming that a group of Daesh militants are located in the Shenine village east of Raqqa, we, together with the US military, conducted an airborne operation. The operation involved US Special Forces and anti-terrorist units of the YPG,” the source said.

    He further said that fierce battles were fought, as a result of which eight Daesh militants were killed, including three emirs. 

    “Another four Daesh militants were taken alive. Currently, they are being interrogated,” the source said.

    He added that in the course of the operation there were no casualties among the US soldiers or the YPG fighters.

    Earlier, on Tuesday the United States announced that its weapons transfers to the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Unit (YPG) have officially begun, much to the consternation of NATO’s ally Turkey.

    The Pentagon's spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said that the Kurdish fighters have been the recipients of US-provided small arms and military vehicles ready for the push to take Raqqa from Daesh who have used it as their de facto capital in the war-torn country.

    Related:

    Daesh Militants Leave Raqqa, Cross Euphrates - Russian Military
    Over 100,000 Syrians Flee Raqqa Due to Operation to Liberate City From Daesh
    US-Led Coalition to Assess Reports on Civilian Killings in Syrian Raqqa
    Russian Air Force Monitoring Daesh Attempts to Flee Raqqa Disguised as Civilians
    Russian Airstrikes Kill 120 Daesh Terrorists Fleeing From Raqqa - Source
    Tags:
    terrorist, air strike, US-led coalition, operation, Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Raqqa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok