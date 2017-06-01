US, Kurdish Forces Carry Out Joint Airborne Operation Against Daesh in Raqqa

According to a source in the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces (YPG), the US military and YPG troops carried out the operation two days ago in the village of Shenine, east of Raqqa.

Before the operation was launched, the military aircraft of US-led coalition forces conducted multiple airstrikes on the area.

In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, a representative of the YPG, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke about the details of the operation.

“After receiving intelligence data, confirming that a group of Daesh militants are located in the Shenine village east of Raqqa, we, together with the US military, conducted an airborne operation. The operation involved US Special Forces and anti-terrorist units of the YPG,” the source said.

He further said that fierce battles were fought, as a result of which eight Daesh militants were killed, including three emirs.

“Another four Daesh militants were taken alive. Currently, they are being interrogated,” the source said.

He added that in the course of the operation there were no casualties among the US soldiers or the YPG fighters.

Earlier, on Tuesday the United States announced that its weapons transfers to the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Unit (YPG) have officially begun, much to the consternation of NATO’s ally Turkey.

The Pentagon's spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said that the Kurdish fighters have been the recipients of US-provided small arms and military vehicles ready for the push to take Raqqa from Daesh who have used it as their de facto capital in the war-torn country.