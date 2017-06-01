Afghanistan to Execute 11 Taliban, Haqqani Prisoners After Kabul Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Anas Haqqani, the Haqqani network founder's son reportedly arrested in 2014, was not on the list of the prisoners who will be executed, the TOLOnews media outlet reported.

On Thursday, an explosion occurred in the Afghan capital in an area where foreign embassies are located, killing nearly 90 people and injuring more than 380 others.

While the Daesh terror group, outlawed in numerous countries, claimed responsibility for the attack, media reported, citing the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), that the Haqqani network may be behind the attack.