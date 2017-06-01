Coalition Has No Information to Share Yet on Death of Daesh News Agency Founder

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Founder of Daesh News Agency Killed in US Coalition Strike in Syria - Activists

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Syrian activists reported that Kadek, also known as Rayan Mashaal, was killed on Monday in the town of Mayadeen near the Syria-Iraq border.

"We have no information to release at this time," the spokesperson said.

The US-led coalition’s daily strike report for Monday lists four strikes near Deir ez-Zor. The strikes hit Daesh tactical units, well heads, an oil storage tank, tanker truck and another vehicle, according to the coalition.

Amaq news agency publishes official information from Daesh, often including the group's first claims of responsibility for terrorist attacks. Amaq is widely seen as a propaganda outlet.

Kadek, a former Syrian opposition activist, reportedly created Amaq after joining Daesh in 2013.