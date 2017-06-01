UAE Closes Embassy in Kabul, Transfers Staff to Dubai After Deadly Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UAE diplomatic mission staff was transferred to the country's city of Dubai, according to Pajhwok news agency.

On Wednesday, Arab media reported, citing the statement of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, that the explosion had resulted in material damage to the embassy building, but the safety of diplomats and embassy staff had been preserved.

The explosion in Kabul hit the area where a number of buildings of the foreign diplomatic missions are located. The Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported citing the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) that the Pakistani-based Haqqani terrorist network may also be behind the attack.