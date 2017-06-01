Suicide Attacker Kills Soldier Near Airport in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – One more soldier was reportedly injured by the explosion, the TOLOnews media outlet reported, citing a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khoghyani.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The incident occurred just a day after a huge blast hit the Afghan capital of Kabul killing up to 90 people and injuring hundreds more. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan is suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity Daesh and the Taliban Islamist group, banned in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.