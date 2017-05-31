Register
00:22 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.

    Trump Likely to Abandon Jerusalem Embassy Move Despite Campaign Pledges

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13410

    Ahe Arab states and the Palestinians, an opposition member of the Israeli parliament claims that Donald Trump is likely to abandon his campaign promises to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as he may have plans to make this move a part of the comprehensive peace agreement between Israel, the Arab states and the Palestinians.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is likely to abandon his campaign promises to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as he may have plans to make this move a part of the comprehensive peace agreement between Israel, the Arab states and the Palestinians, an opposition member of the Israeli parliament, Ksenia Svetlova, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    On Thursday, former US President Barack Obama’s last waiver overriding the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act will expire. Under this law, the US embassy would be required to move from its current location in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. As such, should the incumbent president abstain from issuing a new waiver, the provisions of the law will go into full effect. During September’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the embassy.

    "For now, I believe, will be no move. Donald Trump understood a complexity associated with it. Besides, he was addressed earlier by Jordanian King Abdullah II, who explained to him that this move can cause a major uproar in the world and destabilize the situation in the region. I believe, he will decide not rush into it dealing with these questions later on, may be, within the frame of the largest agreement that he wants to promote between the Arab countries, the Palestinians and the Israelis," Ksenia Svetlova said.

    According to the lawmaker, even if Trump's decision to postpone the embassy's relocation is a disappointment to his supporters in the United States, the majority of the Israelis will appreciate its complexity and will treat it will understanding.

    "For now, there is no a direct criticism towards Donald Trump unlike towards his predecessor- Barack Obama, who was harshly criticized for signing this waiver. There are still expectations that it will not be the end of the show. I can tell you that all spectrum of the Israeli politicians, who would love to see the American embassy moved to Jerusalem, understand that it should be planed very carefully," she stressed.

    The Israeli lawmaker noted, however, that the process of moving the embassy got off the ground recently, as newly-sworn in US ambassador to Israel David Friedman was settling into his new job in Jerusalem, where he already had his residence, and not at the US embassy in Tel Aviv as was customary with his predecessors.

    White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stated on Wednesday that the Trump administration continued to weigh the possible move of the nation's embassy, as the US leader had still not made a final decision on the matter.

    Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians want those territories along with the Gaza Strip for a state but peace talks have stalled since 2014.

    Related:

    Clouded Reputation: US Attitude Toward Turkey Significantly Changed
    Divisions Within NATO Grow Over Turkish Crackdown Following Coup
    Germany Wants to Prevent 2018 NATO Summit From Being Held in Turkey
    Turkey Likely Enraged Following US Weapons Delivery to Kurds
    Tags:
    Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok