Trump Likely to Abandon Jerusalem Embassy Move Despite Campaign Pledges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is likely to abandon his campaign promises to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as he may have plans to make this move a part of the comprehensive peace agreement between Israel, the Arab states and the Palestinians, an opposition member of the Israeli parliament, Ksenia Svetlova, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Thursday, former US President Barack Obama’s last waiver overriding the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act will expire. Under this law, the US embassy would be required to move from its current location in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. As such, should the incumbent president abstain from issuing a new waiver, the provisions of the law will go into full effect. During September’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the embassy.

"For now, I believe, will be no move. Donald Trump understood a complexity associated with it. Besides, he was addressed earlier by Jordanian King Abdullah II, who explained to him that this move can cause a major uproar in the world and destabilize the situation in the region. I believe, he will decide not rush into it dealing with these questions later on, may be, within the frame of the largest agreement that he wants to promote between the Arab countries, the Palestinians and the Israelis," Ksenia Svetlova said.

According to the lawmaker, even if Trump's decision to postpone the embassy's relocation is a disappointment to his supporters in the United States, the majority of the Israelis will appreciate its complexity and will treat it will understanding.

"For now, there is no a direct criticism towards Donald Trump unlike towards his predecessor- Barack Obama, who was harshly criticized for signing this waiver. There are still expectations that it will not be the end of the show. I can tell you that all spectrum of the Israeli politicians, who would love to see the American embassy moved to Jerusalem, understand that it should be planed very carefully," she stressed.

The Israeli lawmaker noted, however, that the process of moving the embassy got off the ground recently, as newly-sworn in US ambassador to Israel David Friedman was settling into his new job in Jerusalem, where he already had his residence, and not at the US embassy in Tel Aviv as was customary with his predecessors.

White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stated on Wednesday that the Trump administration continued to weigh the possible move of the nation's embassy, as the US leader had still not made a final decision on the matter.

Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians want those territories along with the Gaza Strip for a state but peace talks have stalled since 2014.