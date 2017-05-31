Register
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    Double Game: Why ‘US Secretly Supports Daesh in Raqqa’

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    562525

    A Syrian military expert, Brig. Gen. Muhammed Isi, told Sputnik that the United States actively supports the Syrian Democratic Forces in Raqqa but secretly endorses Daesh. Any type of negotiations and cooperation between these forces are held under US control.

    Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a tricycle with their belongings as they leave a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    13,000 Refugees Flee Daesh-Controlled Parts of Syria Raqqa Province in 2 Days
    “The US wants to create a semblance of a state, east of the Euphrates, in order to counteract the Syrian state. It is planned that this quasi-state will give the US privileges and opportunities like those provided by the Syrian state to Russia. As a result, there will be two governments in Syria, one under Russian and the other under the American protectorate,” Isi said.

    The general further said that the United States has destroyed all the bridges across the Euphrates and on the western side of the river has placed its forces. 

    “They have declared their intention to liberate Raqqa and that is the next stage of the plan before establishing a Kurdish state. According to US maps with the future borders of the region, the Kurdish state will directly border the oil fields of Syria,” Isi told Sputnik Arabic.

    According to the general, anyone who pays attention can see that the Syrian Democratic Forces are the main allies of the US and Daesh at the same time. 

    “Therefore, it can be said that Daesh are American soldiers in local clothes. The secret link between all these three sides suggests that the United States is in fact coordinating relations between Daesh and the Syrian Democratic Forces. Therefore, it should not be surprising if agreements between them are concluded under the strict guidance of the United States,” the general said.

    He further said that Russia and Syria categorically do not recognize any such agreements because Daesh stands outside of international law.

    According to the general, it was noted that when US forces tell militants to leave a certain place, they leave unconditionally without battles and executing the local population, thus vacating a spot for another American ally. 

    “You must not believe the US assurances that they want to destroy Daesh. If they wanted to, they would have done so within just 24 hours,” Isi concluded.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday the United States said that its weapons transfers to the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Unit (YPG) have officially begun, much to the consternation of NATO ally Turkey.

    The Pentagon's spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said that the Kurdish fighters have been the recipients of US-provided small arms and military vehicles ready for the push to take Raqqa from Daesh who have used it as their de-facto capital in the war-torn country. 

