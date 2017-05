MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Up to 80 people were killed in an explosion and 350 wounded in the Afghan capital of Kabul as casualty numbers continue to rise, local media quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying Wednesday.

"Kabul — death toll continues to rise. Ministry of Health says nearly 80 killed and 350 wounded," the TOLOnews broadcaster said on Twitter.

A NATO Resolute Support mission spokesman was quoted as saying the explosion took place early Wednesday near the German Embassy and in the vicinity of the mission's headquarters.