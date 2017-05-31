Militants Fleeing Afghanistan May Pose Threat to CIS - Anti-Terror Center

DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), (Sputnik) — The official added that there was a growth of radicalization and Islamization of people in the CIS, especially the countries located in the Central Asia, and the citizens of the CIS join the ranks of radicals in Syria and conduct terrorist attacks across the Commonwealth.

"The analysis of the current situation in Afghanistan shows that it is unlikely to stabilize in the medium term. Moreover, we should be ready that pushing militants from eastern districts of Afghanistan will result in their further relocation to the north and could create a potential threat, first of all to the Central Asian CIS member states. But it should be noted that the radical groups are targeting almost all CIS countries," Col. Gen. of Police Andrey Novikov told reporters.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for years with government troops fighting against the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia) seeking to establish strict Sharia law in the country. The radical movements also exert efforts to spread their influence to the neighboring countries, including Pakistan and the CIS member states.

The CIS Anti-Terrorism Center head also stated that the Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise, dubbed Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017, of the Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS) entered the second stage on Wednesday.

"The first stage of the drills has ended. It took place on May 23-26 with the participation of operative units of security services of six state — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan… The second stage begins today and its special part will take place under command of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan," Col. Gen. of Police Andrey Novikov told reporters.

The anti-terror drills were a signal to international terrorists, the official noted, warning them against carrying out destructive actions in the CIS member states.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a letter to the participants of the CIS drills, stressing that complicated military and political situation in the world threatened the stability of many regions and emphasized the need for coordination, expressing hope that Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 would contribute to the security of the Commonwealth's members.