Russia's Navy Hits All Daesh Targets Near Syria's Palmyra - Defense Ministry

It is noted that the strikes targeted militant hideouts east of Palmyra housing heavy equipment and militant manpower transferred from Raqqa, the Daesh stronghold in northern Syria.

"The Russian Navy's Admiral Essen frigate and Krasnodar submarine performed a launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean against the targets of the IS [Daesh] terrorist groups in the area of Palmyra," the ministry said. "All targets have been struck."

The US, Turkish and Israeli militaries have been warned in advance, the ministry said Wednesday.

