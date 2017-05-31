Several Killed After Car Bomb Explodes Near Foreign Embassies in Afghan Capital

© AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq Blast Rocks Afghan Capital of Kabul Killing Four, Injuring 22

A big explosion rocked the center of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Several buildings were damaged, the explosion reportedly shattered all the windows and glass at the Wall Street Journal bureau, damaged China's Xinhua news agency office building and German embassy, according to an eyewitness.

Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman Najib Danish has confirmed the incident to media outlets adding that a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the Zanbaq square.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, at least 50 people were said to have been killed and 150 taken to a hospital in Kabul.

"Just 150 wounded people taken to [Italy-based Emergency NGO] hospital in #Kabul. 50 killed," the Pajhwok news service quoted the ministry as saying on Twitter.