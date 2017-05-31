Several Killed After Car Bomb Explodes Near Foreign Embassies in Afghan Capital

Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman Najib Danish has confirmed the incident to media outlets adding that a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the Zanbaq square.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, at least 50 people were said to have been killed and 150 taken to a hospital in Kabul.
"Just 150 wounded people taken to [Italy-based Emergency NGO] hospital in #Kabul. 50 killed," the Pajhwok news service quoted the ministry as saying on Twitter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)