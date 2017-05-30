Pentagon Predicts Daesh Baghdad Bombings to Continue as Group Loses Ground

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin French Special Forces Attract Iraqi Servicemen to Kill Frenchmen Joining Daesh - Reports

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States expects bombings by the Daesh (banned in Russia) in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to continue as the terror group continues to lose territory in the country, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters on Tuesday.

"The bombings in Baghdad are very troubling," Davis told reporters. "Clearly, as Daesh loses territory, as they try to go and blend into areas that they don't control, this will continue to be a problem."

Davis noted that the United States will continue to provide Iraqi forces with defensive capabilities to address the threat.

At the same time, Davis said the number of bombings in the Iraqi capital has dropped.

"We actually still are at a lower point than we were even six or eight months ago when we saw continuous, almost daily, multiple times a day in many cases, bombings taking place in and around Baghdad that were attributed to Daesh. That number is actually declined," Davis concluded.

Early on Tuesday, at least ten people were killed and 40 injured in a car bomb attack in central Baghdad. Several hours later, seven more were killed and 30 injured when another car explosion took place near the Al-Shahada Bridge in the Iraqi capital.

Later in the day, the third explosion rocked the Iraqi capital and injured at least three people.

The Iraqi Parliament Defense Committee said on Tuesday that the Daesh sends fighters to Baghdad as it continues to lose in Mosul. However, it has not been determined how the terror group gets its supporters in Iraq's capital.