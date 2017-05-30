Register
15:01 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul, Iraq May 30, 2017

    UN World Food Programme Concerned Over Humanitarian Conditions in West Mosul

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 1110

    The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is concerned about the humanitarian conditions inside western Mosul's old city, where as many as 180,000 people are reportedly hungry and living in miserable conditions, according to offcial statement.

    Iraqi counter-terrorism service (CTS) forces advance towards the Sekak neighbourhood in western Mosul on April 11, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the city from Daesh
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Forces 'Launch Multi-Front Attack Against Last Remnants' of Daesh in Mosul
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in west Mosul, which is suffering from famine and poor living conditions amid the Iraqi offensive against the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) terror group.

    "The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is concerned about the humanitarian conditions inside western Mosul's old city, where as many as 180,000 people are reportedly hungry and living in miserable conditions," the WFP said in a statement.

    The WFP expressed particular concern over the rising malnutrition rate seen among children recently displaced from western Mosul, which has doubled since January.

    Leader of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
    © AP Photo/ Militant video
    Like a Rat: Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Flees Mosul as Terrorists are Liquidated
    The statement noted that the WFP had begun to fight children’s malnutrition by providing specialized supplement for children aged between six months and five years.

    Access to reliable data on the situation in western Mosul remains limited, the statement added.

    Mosul served as the Daesh headquarters in Iraq since the group's invasion from Syria in 2014. On May 23, a source in the Iraqi Kirkuk province’s security services told Sputnik that the terror group had relocated its headquarters to the town of Hawija in the province.

    On February 18, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate Mosul. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, with fighting now ongoing over its western part and the old city.

    Related:

    Iraqi Forces 'Launch Multi-Front Attack Against Last Remnants' of Daesh in Mosul
    Pentagon Confesses Coalition Strike Killed Over 100 Civilians in Mosul
    Iraq Orders Probe Into Reported Abuses by Mosul Troops
    Like a Rat: Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Flees Mosul as Terrorists are Liquidated
    Tags:
    humanitarian situation, United Nations, Daesh, UN World Food Program (WFP), Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok