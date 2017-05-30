Liberated Aleppo's Kids Get Measles Vaccination for the First Time Since 2012

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — Children's doctors of Syria's northern Aleppo province have launched vaccinations against measles in settlements liberated from terrorists, the head of the Aleppo Health Department said on Tuesday.
"The vaccination of children was organized for the first time since the beginning of hostilities in 2012 both in a few operating medical facilities and on the streets of small settlements. We are also planning to vaccinate infants who have not been vaccinated in time," Ziad Hajj Taha told reporters.
Similar programs are being undertaken in other government-controlled parts of the country.
Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The conflict that broke out in 2011 has already resulted in a large-scale humanitarian crisis, including in healthcare.
