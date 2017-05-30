Register
07:25 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone in Latakia, Syria

    French Special Forces Attract Iraqi Servicemen to Kill Frenchmen Joining Daesh

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 15220

    French special services have for months attracted Iraqi servicemen to track and kill Frenchmen, who have joined the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, media reported Monday citing Iraqi officers and French officials.

    Lafarge plant is pictured in Paris. Cement group LafargeHolcim admitted on Thursday March 2, 2017 that unacceptable deals with armed groups in northern Syria allowed its activities there to continue
    © REUTERS/ Thibault Camus
    French Finance Minister Condemns Daesh Funding by LafargeHolcim Cement Giant in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Wall Street Journal, French military have provided the Iraqi counterterrorism forces with 30 names of French nationals identified as high-value targets, and French intelligence information has allowed to kill an undisclosed number of Frenchmen, who joined Daesh.

    A foreign affairs adviser to the French government told the media outlet that the aim of this secret operation was to ensure that French nationals, who had taken the jihadists' side, would never return to Europe for staging attacks.

    "French forces work in close cooperation with their Iraqi and international partners," a French Defense Ministry spokeswoman said refusing to comment in detail on this operation.

    A senior Iraqi police official showed the media outlet a list of 27 suspected Daesh members sought by the French authorities, as well as their photos, and said that the Iraqi security forces had obtained this list at the start of the operation to recapture Mosul in October 2016.

    Daesh terrorist group has managed to seize large territories in Syria since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. In 2014, jihadists launched a full scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul. The group has managed to recruit thousands of foreign nationals all over the world, with many of them returning to their home countries to carry out attacks against civilians.

    Related:

    200 Docs Point to 'Possible Link' Between French-Swiss Cement Giant and Daesh
    French FM Ayrault Says Daesh Attacks Palmyra Due to Russia's Focus on Aleppo
    Divisions Open in French Republican Camp Over Pro-Russian, Anti-Daesh Fillon
    Tags:
    killed, Daesh, France, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok