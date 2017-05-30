At Least 10 People Killed, 40 Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Baghdad

© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Car Bomb Kills 6 Bystanders in Central Baghdad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 10 people were killed and 40 were injured in a car bomb attack in central Baghdad early on Tuesday, media reported citing Iraqi officials.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the car bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop.

"A car bomb exploded in the busy al Hurriya Square in central Baghdad," police Maj. Ali Mohammed said as quoted by the broadcaster.

According to media reports, the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a gathering of Shiites.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for several years due to activities of terrorists, that seized large territories in northern and western parts of the country and are staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 317 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 403 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in April 2017 alone.