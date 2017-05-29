Afghan Forces Kill 44 Militants Across Country in Past 24 Hours

"During the past 24 hour, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted joined offensive operations in order to protect lives and properties of people also defeating the insurgents in different parts of the country that as a result, 44 insurgents including 3 local commanders of Taliban and 4 Daesh [Daesh] affiliates killed, 8 insurgents wounded and 1 other arrested," the ministry said in a statement.
The militants were eliminated during operations held by Afghan forces in the provinces of Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Helmand, Herat, Kandahar, Kapisa, Khost, Kunodz, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Urozgan.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of Daesh terrorists and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)