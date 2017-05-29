Register
    Soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army at an observation post at the frontline in the al-Kom village of the Quneitra province in Syria

    Iran Ready to Deploy Safe Zone Monitors in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (66)
    0 17940

    Iran is ready to send its representatives to monitor the ceasefire in Syria's four de-escalation zones.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Tehran is ready to provide the security forces needed to supervise the ceasefire in Syria's de-escalation zones in the event the necessary agreement is reached, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Monday.

    “If the required grounds are provided, there would be a need to deploy forces who can monitor the ceasefire… We are prepared to take this measure if the necessary agreement is reached,” Qassemi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

    The spokesman noted that trilateral talks between Iran, Russia and Turkey on the Syrian ceasefire and safe zones were underway.

    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag drawn on the wall as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Three-Dimensional Chess Set: How Realistic is Syria's De-Escalation Zone Plan?
    On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would contribute to the establishment of groups aimed at monitoring the Syrian ceasefire in the de-escalation zones within the near future.

    On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones Syria as part of the Astana settlement talks. The zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force on May 6.

    Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front (Jabhat Fatah al Sham), both of which are outlawed in Russia. Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016.

