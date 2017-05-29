Syrian Troops Take Back Damascus-Palmyra Road for the First Time Since War Began

PALMYRA (Sputnik) — Syrian government troops backed by allied forces have regained control of the Damascus-Palmyra highway for the first time since the start of the conflict, a local source told Sputnik.

"Daesh terrorists retreated in the direction of Sukhnah. The Damascus-Palmyra route is under the control of the army and allied forces," the source said Monday.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.