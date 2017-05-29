Arab League Supports De-Escalation Zones in Syria if Integrity Maintained

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Arab League supports the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, but believes that their establishment should not lead to "fragmentation" of the country, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told reporters after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

"Yes, easily we can support them, but important thing is that they do not lead to disintegration or fragmentation of Syria," Gheit said when asked whether he supported de-escalation zones.

Gheit noted that the issue of Syria's reinstatement at the Arab League was not raised at the meeting with Lavrov.

"I think that there might be a consensus among the Arab states. And it has not been reached so far. There are different views, but the issue was not raised at the negotiations," Gheit added.

At the Astana meeting on Syria on May 3-4, three ceasefire guarantor states (Russia, Iran, Turkey) finalized and signed a memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force on May 6

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Lavrov alongside with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are on a visit to Egypt to meet with the country's top officials, including their counterparts, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry and Defense Minister Sedky Sobhy. The ministers are also scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah Sisi.